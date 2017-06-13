Time to clean up your act

BIFESTA

Japanese facial wash brand Bifesta introduces its new Oil In Cleansing Sheet packs. The ultra large sheets remove stubborn waterproof make-up easily. They also come in travel-friendly packs with an air-tight cap.

Infused with squalane, a natural botanical oil, the sheets help keep skin moist and healthy while protecting it from free radicals to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The packs are available at major Watsons, Guardian, Sasa and NTUC FairPrice stores at $14.50 for 40 sheets and $3.90 for 10 sheets.

RMK

Japanese beauty brand RMK has released its 2017 Cleanser Collection and the new two-in-one toner moisturiser, the Skintuner Cooling Gel.

The collection consists of three new facial cleansing products - the Smooth Soap Bar ($46), which helps to exfoliate skin and unclog pores while locking in moisture; the Moist Foaming Soap ($54), which cleanses, moisturises and promotes blood circulation; and lastly, the Clear Cream Soap ($50), which improves dull and rough skin. The Skintuner Cooling Gel ($49) cools, tones and tightens skin while providing deep moisture.

These products are now available at all RMK counters.

MARY KAY

US cosmetics brand Mary Kay introduces the new Clear Proof Acne System, a comprehensive skincare regimen for clearer skin. The system consists of six steps and products, costing $23 to $40 each.

It includes a Clarifying Cleanser for Blemish-Prone Skin, which removes dead skin and unclogs pores. It also features the Deep-Cleansing Charcoal Mask (above), which cleanses dirt from deep within your pores and improves skin discolouration. The range will be available from Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants (6226-6888) from July 1.