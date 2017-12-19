'Tis the season for giving

INNISFREE

There is an assortment of Christmas offerings, from exclusive festive gift sets to collectible cushion cases from the South Korean brand's Green Christmas 2017 Collection ($12 to $44).

Innisfree has also got your skin care covered with the limited-edition Winter Skincare Puzzle collection ($44), comprising the Green Tea Seed Serum, Orchid Enriched Cream, Green Tea Sleeping Pack, Black Green Tea Mask and Green Tea Mineral Mist.

THEFACESHOP

Featuring a variety of body care, skin care and make-up sets, the South Korean skin care and cosmetics brand's Holiday Special Collection ($9.90 to $49.90) has something for everyone.

Be it the Holiday Special Body Set ($15.90) - containing a body wash, body lotion and body scrub - or the Holiday Special Bubble Bath ($9.90) - available in rose or lavender - one can pamper loved ones after a hard day's work.

ASTALIFT

Recover from the year-end revelry with Japan beauty brand Astalift's holiday coffret sets.

Give your skin the radiance it needs after all the festivities with a set of three bottles of Pure Collagen ($11.90). This peach-flavoured drink boasts 10,000mg of Pure Collagen, a high-purity, low-molecular collagen that can be easily absorbed into the body.

The Pure Collagen Powder and Makeup Pouch Gift Set ($55) also makes an ideal gift. Small and convenient, the sachet packets are easy to carry around with the adorable pouch.

KIMIYO-G BEAUTY

Nail the festivities with the local beauty salon chain Kimiyo-G Beauty's Spiral Christmas Manicure ($188).

Made with acrylic nails, this gravity-defying manicure features a 3D spiral, shiny baubles, glitter, faux pearls and Christmas symbols.

MAKE UP STORE

Check out the Rose Gold Christmas gift sets from the Swedish cosmetics brand that you can save for yourself or buy for your loved one.

With prices ranging from $29 to $89, the sets include the Mascara Set, Wonder Powder Set, Brush Set, Cover All Mix Set, Foam Remover and Wipes Set as well as the Tri Glam Set.

ETUDE HOUSE

Be charmed by all things galactic this festive season, like the limited-edition Be My Universe Collection ($7.90 to $35.90) from the South Korean beauty brand.

Inspired by the Milky Way, the collection features eye-catching motifs of sparkling stars, glitter and dancing planets, and products ranging from lip colours to eyeshadow palettes to brushes.

IDS SKINCARE

Check out these Christmas sets from the Singapore-based company. The Glowy Christmas set ($380) has Lyco-White oral skin supplements, age-defence serum C-Plus, Delicate Cleanser and Delicate Toner, and is available at IDS counters until Dec 31.

Exclusively available online are the White Christmas sets ($368) for brightening, which includes the age-defying cream Rejuvenating Complex.

PHOTO: PORCELAIN FACE SPA

PORCELAIN

Get a year-end glow with the local skin care brand's limited-edition Porcelain Power Trio set ($249, left). It consists of the Soothe Aloe Recovery Gel, which is perfect for skin inflammation, while the water-based Balance Hydraclear Gel rebalances skin and helps control sebum production, reduces inflammation and curbs microbial activities.

Cap it off with the Pure Botanical Soothing Gel, which can be spread on to "soak" skin in a cocktail of herbal extracts and natural aloe vera that soothes, nourishes and hydrates.

BOBBI BROWN

PHOTO: BOBBI BROWN

The US cosmetics brand's holiday collection, Caviar & Rubies (left), features eye, lip and cheek essentials in rich jewel tones and burnished metallics.

It also includes a limited-edition eyeshadow palette ($110) and a highlighting powder ($79) in limited-edition Moon Glow, a glamorous gold shade.

Finish your party look with the new Long-wear Liquid Liner ($47) and the sumptuous Luxe Lip Color ($46) in festive red or natural nude.

LANEIGE

Spread delight to everyone this holiday season.

With South Korean beauty brand Laneige's lively and colourful Delights, Pop! Holiday Collection ($27 to $86), you can look forward to preparing yourself and your friends with limited-edition beauty products.

They include the Laneige Holiday BB Cushion Whitening and the Holiday Ideal Shadow Quad - Flash Gold Pop to create a glamorous and chic party look.

The collection also includes skincare products such as the Holiday Sleeping Mask Set ($39), which will rejuvenate your skin with a trio of mini sleeping masks.