‘Tis the season for shopping

COLD STORAGE

The local supermarket chain is having a massive sale, where shoppers can save a whopping 50 per cent on more than 4,000 items at its 52 stores islandwide, from now till stocks run out.

Look out for the Special Offer tags storewide for discounted items - some priced as low as 80 cents - and enjoy exclusive deals on a range of products, from household cleaning necessities to snacks.

For more updates on these once-in-a-lifetime deals as part of the Cold Storage Clearance Sale, head to its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sg.coldstorage

Cold Storage. PHOTOS: COLD STORAGE

COURTS AND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Fourteen Courts Singapore staff volunteers kicked off the consumer electronics and furniture retailer's Green Christmas campaign on Nov 23.

They spent half a day cleaning up and conducting paint and sealing works on the homes of two underprivileged elderly people in the Chinatown area, as guided by Habitat for Humanity's Project HomeWorks team.

Green Christmas, which promote awareness of clean and green homes for the underprivileged, will run from Monday to Dec 10 at the open atrium in front of the Courts Orchard store from 10am to 10pm.

During this period, selected energy and water-saving appliances including air-conditioners, washers, refrigerators and small home appliances will be on sale, with 5 per cent of the proceeds from sales of these products going directly to Habitat for Humanity.

On Dec 9, Smart Eddie, one of the Sustainable Singapore Movement's mascots who represents Eco-Smart Endearing Towns, will make an appearance for photo opportunities and give out goodies to lucky passers-by from 3pm to 7pm.

Courts and habitat for humanity. PHOTOS: COURTS

CITY SQUARE MALL

This month, join the Transformers in their bid to save humanity in the first Transformers live show in Singapore.

From now to Dec 17, happening daily except on Mondays, at Level 1 of the shopping centre, the 20-minuteperformance features Optimus Prime and Bumblebee and introduces new characters.

Spend a minimum of $50 to redeem a Meet The Autobots pass an hour prior to each show, where you can get up close and personal with your favourite character.

At Basement 2, shoppers can transform into their favourite Cybertronian heroes by decorating their own Transformers masks. Photo opportunities in Optimus Prime and Bumblebee children's costumes are also available, with a Transformers photo station framing the shot.

City Square Mall. PHOTOS: CITY SQUARE MALL

OSIM

From now until Dec 25, the local lifestyle brand is offering Christmas Joy festival deals at all Osim stores and online at www.osim.com

Shoppers can also pick out two items, such as the Osim uPen and Osim uGem Beauty Massager, for bundles from $68 to $168.

They can also get the new Osim uScalp salon-style scalp massager and Osim uStiletto leg massager.

Shoppers will also receive a free uBumBum back massage chair worth $899 with every purchase of the Osim uInfinity Luxe or Osim uLove Massage Chair.