Treat yourself and others with these Chinese New Year snacks

Salted eggs are made by soaking duck eggs in a brine or salted charcoal for weeks, resulting in gelatine-like egg whites and firm, dark orange yolks.

Porridge with salted egg, crispy golden chips coated in a yellow powder and thick golden liquid flowing out of croissants and fluffy buns - salted egg dishes and snacks have been around for years, but the trend is still gold in Singapore.

This Chinese New Year, some brands are adding a salted egg twist to their traditional snacks.

Wang Lye - a go-to brand for festive snacks - is bringing in the Wang Lye Salted Eggs Fish Skin Crackers (180g) on top of its other Chinese New Year snacks.

Together with the Wang Lye BBQ Hot & Spicy Crispy Fish Skin Crackers (180g), the new snacks make the perfect gift for families and friends when wishing them "nian nian you yu" (may every year have ample surplus).

Exclusive to FairPrice, Wang Lye products ($5.35 to $12.50) are all hand-made using the freshest ingredients and traditional recipes.

Clockwise from left) Wang Lye’s Salted Eggs Fish Skin Crackers, Love Letters, BBQ Hot & Spicy Crispy Fish Skin Crackers, Nyonya Pineapple Tarts and Emping Belinjo. PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

POPULAR PINEAPPLE TARTS

If fish skin crackers are not the choice of gift for your loved ones, Wang Lye has other options in its Chinese New Year range of snacks, including Love Letters, Kuih Bahulu, Prawn Rolls, Peanut Cookies, Emping Belinjo and the ever-so-popular Nyonya Pineapple Tarts.

Style Food offers gift packs (above and below) and the popular Cuttlefish with Seaweed (left). Go nuts over Casahana’s Kuih Kapek (below) and Cashew Nut Cookies (bottom).

Pineapple tarts and other snacks are always welcome during the Chinese New Year season not just because they are delicious but also because of how these little bites symbolise wealth.

For example, "pineapple" in Hokkien is "ong lai", which also means "fortune, come". Hence, people believe that fortune is brought into the household when pineapple tarts are eaten during Chinese New Year.

Pineapple tarts or rolls can also be found in the Style Food Premium Gift Packand Style Food Prosperity Gift Pack at FairPrice.

Perfectly fitted into orange and pink boxes respectively, the gift packs are the ideal gifts for families and households you are visiting.

From Pineapple Tarts, Bangkit Cookies, Peanut Cookies and Spicy Prawn Rolls to Crispy Sesame Sticks, Pineapple Balls, Crispy Seaweed Rolls and Seaweed Fish Snacks, there is something for everyone in the Style Food range ($4.80 to $22.80).

Present these as gifts when you visitfor everyone to enjoy after reunion dinner.

Style Food also has savoury snacks such as Cuttlefish with Seaweed, which is bound to be a favourite.

But if your family and guests prefer nutty flavours, Casahana products ($5.90 to $9.80)may be the right choice.

With nuttier snacks such as Cashew Nut Cookies or Almond Cookies, guests can go nuts over the different tasty cookies this Chinese New Year.