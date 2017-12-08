Visit new places in Europe or holiday in Asia this new year

ROYAL CARIBBEAN

The US cruise line is changing the game when it comes to Mediterranean and Alaskan cruise vacations.

For the first time since 2014, Oasis of the Seas will spend the summer season in Europe.

The largest ship sailing in the Mediterranean Sea, Oasis brings together old-world destinations and modern experiences found only on board Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class ships - such as the distinct seven-neighbourhood concept that includes the famous Central Park, imaginative and sophisticated dining and the iconic waterfront AquaTheater.

The ship - sailing from Barcelona, Spain - will embark on seven-night itineraries, visiting Palma de Mallorca in Spain, Marseille in France as well as Florence, Rome and Naples in Italy.

Across the Atlantic, the Ovation of the Seas will make her US debut for the 2019 Alaska summer season, transiting from Sydney, Australia, to her new summer homeport in Seattle, Washington.

For the first time since 2014, Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas will spend the summer in Europe, sailing from the Barcelona, Spain. PHOTOS: ROYAL CARIBBEAN,

Guests will get a glimpse of the Northern Lights and other Alaskan wonders as well as have the chance to skydive, surf and swim alongside glaciers from the comfort of the ship's thrilling indoor SeaPlex sports complex, Solarium and indoor or outdoor pools.

All itineraries will be available for bookings from Monday.

For more information, visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-itineraries-2019

AIRASIA

The Malaysian low-cost airline has launched a new route to Bintulu in Sarawak, the first direct flight to the Malaysian town from Singapore.Commencing on Dec 27, the flight takes about two hours.

Bintulu is known for nature attractions such as the Similajau National Park, which has one of Malaysia's most beautiful and unspoilt golden beaches, and is also a great place to watch turtles laying eggs.

Catch a glimpse of the purple-throated sunbird in Sarawak. PHOTOS:OFFICIAL SARAWAK TOURISM WEBSITE,

Activities available include walking nature trails, snorkelling, bird watching, jungle trekking as well as sea and river cruising.

Tourists can also experience indigenous life with a homestay at the Iban longhouses - a communal housing system unique to Sarawak - and observe how pua kumbu (traditional Iban weaving), silver craft, wooden carvings and bead work are done.

AirAsia is offering a promotional $34 one-way fare (including taxes) to Bintulu until Sunday.

ANGSANA

The international hospitality brand has families looking for a multi-generational getaway covered with its Live For Family offers at nine of its properties, from $170 to $700 a night.

Activities include treasure hunts, puppet shows, swim lessons and Zumba.

Angsana's Kids Club provides non-stop entertainment for the little ones PHOTOS: ANGSANA,

Parents can join in the fun or utilise the resort's baby-sitting services while they pamper themselves at the Angsana Spa.

From now until March 31 at Angsana Bintan in Indonesia, enjoy daily breakfast for families, with kids below 12 dining for free, and a complimentary non-motorised water sports session for up to two children.

At Angsana Laguna Phuket in Thailand, join the Kayak Lagoon Exploration Tour. Enjoy daily breakfast for families, with kids below 12, dining for free and complimentary non-montorised water sport sessions.

TRAFALGAR

International travel company Trafalgar is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I with two special interest journeys that explore historical sites and memorials and delve into the histories of the two World Wars.

The 12-day "WWI AND WWII Battlefields" trip - from US$2,786 ($3,760) - takes travellers to England's Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, France's D-Day beaches of Normandy, Somme battlefields and Dunkirk - where guests will visit the headquarters for the Allied forces during the Battle of Dunkirk - as well as Tyne Cot Cemetery in Belgium.

The Tyne Cot Cemetery in Ypres, Belgium. PHOTOS: TRAFALGAR

Alternatively, learn about the two World Wars on the eight-day "Treasures of France including Normandy" itinerary (from US$1,976), which begins in Paris and explores centuries of French heritage.

Visit Joan of Arc's Rouen and fortified island town of Mont Saint-Michel in France as well as the D-Day landing beach in Omaha, Nebraska.

For those who book a Summer 2018 Europe Holiday before Dec 29, there will be exclusive Singapore Airlines airfares to London, Paris, Amsterdam and other Europe gateways at $899.

Travellers can also save 10 per cent on European trips if they pay in full by Feb 28.