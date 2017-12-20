Wave of Christmas fun for everyone at Kallang Wave Mall

Kids Play/Cookie & Monkey offers a variety of art and craft projects for families.

Jakarta Radiant World will keep players entertained for hours with exciting carnival and arcade games.

Listen to Christmas carols, take a photo with Gingerbread Man or let your children enjoy themselves at the bouncy castle at Kallang Wave Mall.

Kallang Wave Mall's Christmas Village is sporting a refreshed look after a giant sports-themed bouncy castle was unveiled at the atrium over the weekend.

From now until Dec 31, children can soak in the festive fun as they jump, tumble and run across the 12m-long structure.

Complete with a series of inflatable pillars, tunnels, a climbing wall and a mega slide, the bouncy castle is every child's dream play space.

There are also three themed kiddy rides specially for the younger children to ensure they are not left out of the fun.

Be it riding a pony or steering a boat, these rides are sure to unleash their imagination.

Admission to the family-friendly Christmas Village is free, so your little ones can indulge in endless entertainment with unlimited visits.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS

From Dec 23 to 25, let the sound of Christmas carols lift your festive spirit as you stroll through Kallang Wave Mall. Enjoy the holiday season as carollers serenade shoppers with renditions of popular Christmas songs.

MEET-AND-GREET WITH SANTA AND FRIENDS

No Christmas is complete without a visit from Santa Claus and his friends from the North Pole.

Create wonderful memories during your shopping experience as you snap festive family photos with Santa, Gingerbread Man and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

They will be making separate appearances at Kallang Wave Mall from Dec 23 to 25 at 7pm.

If you are looking for ideas for your family Christmas get-together, Kallang Wave Mall has a variety of options packed with family fun. Highlights include:

CHRISTMAS ART AND CRAFT

Pick the perfect family bonding activity from a variety of art and craft projects offered at Kids Play/Cookie & Monkey at Level 2 of Kallang Wave Mall.

From sand to canvas to window art, families can showcase their artistic flair while making a special handmade Christmas gift for their loved ones.

ARCADE FUN

For the youth and the young at heart, Jakarta Radiant World at Level 1 boasts exciting carnival and arcade games that will keep players entertained for hours.

Treat yourself by "catching" a Christmas gift from one of the 10 claw machines filled with adorable soft toys.

FESTIVE FEASTS

Christmas celebrations are not complete without a hearty meal with great company.

Head for OMOOMO Food Concepts at Level 1 with your family and friends to indulge in mouth-watering Korean fusion cuisine and desserts.

OMOOMO Food Concepts offers Korean fusion cuisine.

Apart from halal and vegan options, diners can also customise the rice or noodle bowls.

Just next door is 13 Stages, an innovative food concept by local actor-host-comedian Mark Lee, his wife and their friends.

Prepare to be spoilt for choice as the restaurant features seven different flavours of chicken rice and 13 flavours of coffee from the 13 states in Malaysia.

STAR WARS CHRISTMAS PROMOTION

From now until Dec 31, shoppers at Kallang Wave Mall stand to go home with exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie premiums.

Spend a minimum of $160 to redeem a tablet pouch or a minimum of $220 to redeem a tablet pouch and a tumbler. Citibank SMRT card members are entitled to an additional $10 Kallang Wave Mall voucher when they spend a minimum of $160.