Weekend activities

ART-ZOO & I LIGHT MARINA BAY

The second edition of Singapore's largest experiential art inflatable playground Art-Zoo Inflatable Park returns next month at sustainable light art festival i Light Marina Bay 2018.

Art-Zoo opens from 5pm to 10pm daily from March 9 to April 1, and at 3pm on weekends, public holidays, eve of public holidays and during school holidays.

Entry tickets ($18) can be bought from artzooworld.com or at the gates. Children under 24 months get in free with each paying visitor.

Get a sneak peek from now to Feb 25 at Bedok Mall, Bugis+, JCube, Raffles City, Westgate and Plaza Singapura.

Plaza Singapura is featuring a novelty Augmented Reality (AR) Rock Wall until Feb 25 at its main atrium.

There are games such as Climball, where ping pong meets rock wall, Astromania and Whack-a-Bat.

It opens from 10am to 10pm.

Shoppers can redeem an entry for one at Plaza Singapura's inflatable Art-Zoo or one game at the AR Rock Wall by spending at least $30 in a single receipt.

MAPLETREE AND THE TENG ENSEMBLE

Usher in spring at VivoCity tomorrow with Mapletree and award-winning homegrown music unit The Teng Ensemble as they partner to perform Once Upon A Time.

The Teng Ensemble will serenade the audience with a medley of Disney classics and Teresa Teng's beloved songs. Singapore-based pop/R&B artist Gareth Fernandez will make an appearance.

Renowned theatrical production company MySuperFuture Theatrical Productions will also present an interactive pre-show segment telling the legend of Nian using traditional musical instruments, props, and two languages.

The show lasts from 6pm to 7.30pm at VivoCity's amphitheatre.

Tickets for adults ($3) and children ($2) can be bought at

mapletree24feb.peatix.com

AIRZONE & LION DANCE AT CITY SQUARE MALL

The world's first indoor suspended net playground opened this month at City Square Mall.

Airzone boasts four levels of activities, starting with a Play Zone on level 3 featuring a suspended ball pit, bouncy balls and giant Zorb balls.

Admission for a session (30 minutes guaranteed) costs $20. There is a four-session pass ($65) for residents.

Until Feb 28, join Lucky the 1.5m-tall inflatable puppy for a "sure-win" red packet and a chance to win lucky draw prizes, including an $888 cash "hongbao" to be won daily.

Today at 2pm, catch Chase and Marshall from Canadian cartoon Paw Patrol at City Square Mall as they join a lion dance troupe in bringing good luck and fortune for the first time.

MONTBLANC

The German luxury accessories brand has opened another concept boutiquein Paragon (#01-28).

It offers on-the-spot embossing and engraving on its small leather goods and writing instruments respectively - a first in Singapore.

The embossing process now requires just five minutes, a fraction of the three to five days it used to take.

Shoppers can choose from a curated selection of fonts and colours to personalise their Montblanc purchases.

For the first month, shoppers can enjoy complimentary embossing with purchase of selected Montblanc products. It opens from 10am to 9pm.

GAIN CITY

Meet the cast from newly released local comedy film Wonderful! Liang Xi Mei, including Jack Neo, Wang Lei and Jaspers Lai, at Sungei Kadut's Gain City Megastore on Sunday from 3pm to 4pm.

Yes 933 DJs Chen Ning and Kun Hua will also make an appearance from 2 to 4pm.

This is part of local megastore Gain City's Chinese New Year "Huat" "Huat" Sale.

From now to March 4, shoppers can enjoy 8.8 per cent off products storewide with another 8.8 per cent off selected products.

Star buys include a 15.6 inch laptop from Taiwanese tech company Acer now going for $1,203 and a two-door fridge from Japanese electronics brand Hitachi at $544.