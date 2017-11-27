Win Philips Star Wars Dry Electric Shavers

Philips introduces three new special edition Star Wars shavers in time for the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens here Dec 14.

The new range of shavers combines premium cutting-edge technology with never-before-seen design features, emulating different characters from the Star Wars movie collection.

From now to December 3, 2017, Star Wars fans can also visit the Philips Master Your Shave pop-up store at Civic Plaza at Bugis+ mall to check out the limited edition shavers before purchasing.

Immerse yourself in a world far, far away with Instagram-worthy photos in a Star Wars toy box, or hang around for a selfie with mascots of fan-favourite characters.

The Poe Dameron-inspired Philips Star Wars Shaver SW6700/14 ($219) is available exclusively at Best Denki, while the BB-8-inspired SW5700/07 ($149) and Philips Star Wars Dry Electric Shaver in Stormtrooper-inspired SW170/04 ($109) are available on the Philips e-store as well as from selected electronic stores, major departmental stores and authorised dealers.

