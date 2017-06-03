34 video games banned in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has banned a long list of computer games deemed to be "distorting values" and "threatening stability".

The 34 games include global hits Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat and Doom. Even real-life simulator The Sims was banned, reported the BBC.

The ban makes it illegal to import and distribute the games across the central Asian country.

The authorities said the games could be "used to propagate violence and pornography" and "threaten security and social and political stability". There are also fears that the games could disturb civil peace and inter-ethnic and inter-religious harmony.