8 quirky gadgets from CES 2017

LAS VEGAS This week at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 - the largest technology trade show in the world - The Straits Times scoured the show floors and now presents the top eight quirkiest gadgets of the show so far, in no order of merit.

1. KYON

PHOTO: KYON

Even your dog deserves something smart. A smart collar, that is.

The Kyon is a smart dog collar that is armed with a nine-axis accelerometer, a gyroscope, a magnetometer, two temperature sensors and an altimeter. It also has GPS and a cellular network, so you can keep track of your dog.

More interestingly, Kyon is supposed to be able to sense the mood of your dog - be it moody or happy. I thought dogs are always happy?

2. SLEEP NUMBER 360 SMART BED

PHOTO: AFP

Everything is becoming smarter, including your bed.

The Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed is able to warm your feet in order to help you sleep faster. Not sure if this will take off in a place like Singapore.

Crucially, the Smart Bed is also able to detect your snoring and automatically adjusts the mattress to create a position to help you stop snoring. In addition, it will automatically adjust the mattress' hardness to give you the best night's sleep possible.

The Smart Bed syncs with its SleepIQ app via Bluetooth to show you how well you are sleeping.

3. KERASTASE HAIR COACH

PHOTO: AFP

The Kerastase Hair Coach powered by Withings is the world's first smart hairbrush. It is supposed to help people understand their hair better.

It includes a microphone that listens to the sound of brushing hair to identify patterns, providing insights into manageability, frizziness, dryness, split ends and breakage.

It has a three-axis sensor that measures the force applied to the hair and scalp when brushing. An accelerometer and a gyroscope further analyse brushing patterns and count brush strokes, while conductivity sensors determine if the brush is being used on dry or wet hair.

The smart hairbrush then automatically synchronises via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to a dedicated mobile app that provides information like hair quality score, data on the effectiveness of brushing habits and personalised tips.

Nope, I am not trying one...

4. iGROW

PHOTO: AFP

Still on hair, there is the iGrow hair growth system. It is a helmet that blasts your scalp with a combination of red lasers and LEDs, in an attempt to stimulate hair growth.

These lasers are supposed to energise and stimulate activities within the hair-growing cell walls, so the hair follicles can resume normal working behaviour.

Again, I am not wearing this helmet. No way.

5. HiMIRROR PLUS

Enough about hairy stuff. It is time to look at yourself in the mirror. If so, why not use the HiMirror Plus?

This is no ordinary mirror, as you might expect by now.

It takes a photo and analyses your skin in a matter of seconds. And it syncs your HiMirror skin analysis results and customised skincare recommendations with your smart phone app, so that you may acquire beauty and fitness advice anytime.

In addition, the HiMirror Plus features LED makeup lighting to simulate different environment settings, such as shopping mall or restaurant, so you know how you look with your make-up in various scenarios.

6. GRIFFIN BLUETOOTH TOASTER

PHOTO: AFP

After you put on your make-up, maybe it is time to control your toaster using your smartphone.

Yes, this is the Griffin Bluetooth Toaster. It is "a full-featured digital toaster that helps users toast smarter", according to its maker.

It has two-slots with digital temperature adjustment and settings for bread type.

You control the toaster using a companion smartphone app to offer personalised settings for the perfect slice. And the app will remember how you like it, so it will do it the way you like it daily.

7. KOLIBREE ARA

PHOTO: KOLIBREE

Google has that toothbrush test about products being useful. Enter the Kolibree Ara, the toothbrush that boasts artificial intelligence.

It knows precisely where in your mouth you are brushing, even when not connected to the app on a mobile device.

The brushing data is captured in the toothbrush and automatically synced when the smartphone app is turned on. It will let you know whether you have been brushing properly.

In addition, Ara is an electric toothbrush with bristles and sonic vibrations gentle enough to effectively remove plaque without the tendency to "overbrush" that can cause gum recession.

8. RAZER PROJECT VALERIE

Another CES show, and another Project "Something" by Razer. This time round, it is called Project Valerie.

It is a gaming laptop with three 17-inch 4K displays. Yes, three displays on a laptop.

This is so that you can have a full immersive visual experience during your gaming sessions.

Or better productivity while at work, as you can spread your worksheets over three screens.

People who know me well know I love multiple screens.

So this is one Razer CES prototype that I hope will really see the light.