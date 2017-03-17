About the show

Singapore's largest IT, digital, mobile and consumer electronics exhibition has begun.

The IT Show 2017 opened its doors yesterday at Suntec City Convention Centre.

It is packed with great deals from hundreds of dealers and IT brands.

Visitors can win prizes and vouchers worth up to $250,000 at the instant lucky dip.

The prizes include notebooks, high-end sound systems, e-mobility vehicles, printers and headphones.

Visit Hall 603 to trade in old and faulty gadgets in exchange for cash vouchers to make purchases at the show.

Die-hard gamers can also try out the latest gaming consoles, gaming laptops and featured games.

Also stand a chance to win a Casio digital camera by snapping a creative selfie with the show's Booth Babes, and posting and sharing it on www.facebook.com/ComexITShow

Get a free screen protector with every new smartphone or tablet purchased at the show by presenting your receipt at Hall 403.

This is subject to availability and while stocks last.

WHAT: IT Show 2017

WHEN: Until Sunday, 11am to 9pm daily

WHERE: Suntec Singapore, Halls 401 to 406

ADMISSION: Free