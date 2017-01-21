Android set for Super Mario Run

Tech

Jan 21, 2017 06:00 am

Super Mario fans using Android smartphones will finally be able to get the Super Mario Run mobile game come March. Japan's Nintendo announced the planned launch on its Twitter feed, following the launch on the Apple store last December, reported Reuters. Super Mario Run represents a belated bid by Nintendo to tap into mobile gaming after restricting its most popular gaming character to its own game consoles. After launching the game on Dec 15, downloads topped a record 40 million in just four days.

