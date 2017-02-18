Apple's home button to go?

The iPhone's home button may not be around for long.

Apple has been granted a patent for an "interactive display panel with IR diodes" - which would let users activate a device through a virtual home button within the touchscreen, reported CNet.

The technology, described in a filing made public by the US Patent and Trademark Office, could replace the physical home button that has occupied the space below the iPhone's screen.

The patent was first spotted by Apple-tracking site AppleInsider.

The round home button has been a focal point of the iPhone ever since Apple co-founder Steve Jobs introduced it in 2007.

But rumours of its demise began in 2013, when Apple introduced Touch ID, a fingerprint security sensor that allowed iPhone 5S users to bypass typing in a password, even though it was built into the home button.

That speculation increased in 2015, when Apple filed a patent application to move the fingerprint sensor beneath the glass of the touchscreen, eliminating the need for a home button.