Asus ROG G701 gaming laptop: A power-packed package

If you're looking for high-end portable gaming power, the Asus ROG G701 is a serious contender.

If you are a hardcore or competitive gamer looking for a high-end gaming laptop, your search ends here.

The Asus ROG G701, which was released last week, is a power-packed machine that can push your gaming experience up a notch.

PERFORMANCE

The G701 is equipped with a single top-of-the-line Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics card.

It may seem inadequate given that its rivals, such as Acer's Predator 21 X, are now packed with dual GTX 1080 cards, but the G701 still provides quality.

I threw all kinds of games - from Dota 2 and Overwatch to Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - at it, and the G701, which comes with 32GB RAM and an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, handled everything almost perfectly.

Overwatch, on maximum settings, could clock up to 120 frames per second (fps), while I gunned down armed drug cartel goons in Wildlands at about 60fps on average.

The G701 also comes with the ROG Gaming Center, a utility programme that allows you to overclock your CPU, adjust your system fans, monitor the internal temperature and customise your sound and keyboard.

DISPLAY AND AUDIO

The G701 has a 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and 4K-resolution screen, and colours and images appear vivid and sharp. More importantly, it is prepared for future 4K or virtual reality games.

The screen also allows wide viewing of up to 178 degrees, so you do not lose visibility even when you lean sideways.

The audio was clean and sharp but seemed distorted when I cranked up the volume.

DESIGN

I especially liked the G701's design - the lid is grey with two orange strips that light up, while the keyboard, which also lights up in red, and wrist rest areas are a smooth matte black.

Asus claims that the G701 is the slimmest in its 17-inch gaming series, but those unfamiliar with gaming laptops may still baulk at its size (about 43cm by 30cm and 4.5cm thick).

The laptop is designed to expel hot air from a back vent, so the entire machine does not heat up even after prolonged use.

It comes with a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a Thunderbolt port and three USB 3.0 ports, among others.

PORTABILITY

The G701 weighs 3.6kg, and its power brick weighs almost 2kg.

This means the laptop, particularly with its 17.3-inch screen, will need to be stored in a bag that is larger than usual.

I carried the laptop set from my office to my home in my backpack and found the weight strenuous on the back.

While the G701 is lighter than some other gaming laptops like the Origin PC Eon17-SLX 10 Series, which weighs about 6kg on its own, you should not be lugging it around every day. Save the strain for those few trips to your friend's home for a gaming party.

OVERALL

Overwhelming power. There is really no other way to describe this beast of a gaming laptop crammed with high-end parts.

The price tag of $6,198 may put some off, as there are similar but cheaper alternatives.

But the G701's other specs and features, particularly the 4K screen, more than make up for the fact that it still provides a top-quality gaming experience.