Beginner-friendly DSLR

It has been more than two years since the Canon EOS 750D camera was released - almost an eternity in today's rapidly advancing tech industry.

Earlier this year, Canon refreshed its entry-level DSLR line-up with the 750D's successor - the EOS 800D.

How does the new kid on the block fare?

DESIGN

The first thing that struck me was 800D's rubber grip, which allowed me to firmly hold onto the camera.

The body, which feels compact, weighs about 700g with an attached EF-S 18-135mm kit lens. You can hold it for long periods without feeling the strain.

INTERFACE

Those keen on picking up photography but who are not yet well-versed with the basics will be heartened to know that the 800D has in-built shooting tips.

For example, as you adjust the settings on the rear touch panel LCD screen - which sports an intuitive user interface - the camera will brief you on how you can expect your photo to turn out.

It will let you know that increasing your aperture will result in a blurrier background, while slowing down your shutter speed will prompt warnings to avoid shakes or the need to use a tripod.

IMAGE QUALITY

The 800D uses a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, similar to the one in Canon's mid-range EOS 80D.

Still images taken with the 800D came out sharp and detailed, and I was happy that the colours were of a neutral tone.

The 800D is also equipped with a Digic 7 processor, which Canon claims can handle 14 times more data than the Digic 6 processor used by the 750D.

That means noise levels should be greatly reduced, but I found the overall image noise levels average.Noise is minimal at low ISO settings, but the photos were significantly grainier at ISO 3200 and above.

Canon also vastly improved the autofocus system.

The 800D has a 45-point AF system - more than twice the 750D's 19-point AF system that would occasionally focus on the wrong subject. It worked almost instantaneously, even in low-light conditions.

CONNECTIVITY

With Wi-Fi and near-field communication connectivity, you can easily transfer images and videos from the 800D to your smart devices.

The camera is also capable of being constantly paired with a compatible smart device at a low power consumption via Bluetooth, allowing you to remotely scroll through photos and even activate functions on the camera.

VIDEO

The 800D can capture videos in full high-definition resolution at up to 60 frames per second.

But 4K video capture, now a norm in almost all cameras - even GoPros - is an area where the 800D comes up short.

BATTERY

Canon claims that the battery can on a single charge last up to 600 shots using the viewfinder, but that number drops to 270 when you use the LCD screen.

PRICE

The 800D is affordable, and it is similar to the 750D's price tag when the latter was just released.

Choose from the EOS 800D body ($1,049), the EOS 800D with EF-S 18-55mm lens ($1,249) or the EOS 800D kit with EF-S 18-135mm lens ($1,599).

OVERALL

The 800D continues Canon's line of solid entry-level DSLRs.

With its improved autofocus system and upgraded Digic 7 processing engine, it is a significant upgrade from the 750D.

Its user-friendly interface and reasonable price makes it suitable for those who are looking to pick up photography.