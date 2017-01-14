Big things come in small packages

The Prolink PIC1009WN Internet Protocol (IP) camera may look diminutive at just 11cm in height, but it has a powerful and wide-angle camera with a slew of other features.

The New Paper tried out the IP camera out earlier this week and this is what we found...

SET UP

The first IP camera was created in 1996 by Axis Communications, a Swedish networking company.

In the beginning, IP cameras were expensive and clunky, and installation required fiddling with router settings, assigning static IP addresses and forwarding ports.

This is not the case with the Prolink PIC1009WN, which took under five minutes to connect to the Wi-Fi and my mobile phone via an app.

CAMERA

The Prolink PIC1009WN is equipped with a 2-megapixel camera that uses a 2.8mm F1.8 lens and can cover a 140-degree field of view.

It is able to capture and provide a 1920 x 1080 resolution feed of up to 30 frames a second.

It also has a microphone to record conversations and a speaker to broadcast sound, and is able to support up to eight unicast users simultaneously.

Monitor your pet with Prolink PIC1009WN (above). PHOTO: PROLINK, RONALD LOH

LIVE VIEW

Besides using the IP camera to communicate with loved ones, you can also use its live-view function to monitor your home.

This means you can now find out what your dog does at home while you are at work.

With a phone app, you can turn on the IP camera anytime and anywhere.

You can even store the footage on an SD card and watch it on a smart device.

MOTION DETECTOR

The IP camera also comes with an advanced alarm detection system to alert homeowners of break-in attempts.

It can be set to trigger an alert or push notification to your smartphone in the event it detects movement or sound.

OVERALL

With IP cameras becoming more popular - The Straits Times reported online retailer Lazada Singapore saw a 10 per cent month-on-month growth in sales of such items - the Prolink PIC1009WN should be a solid consideration based on its home security functions alone.

And thanks to it, I found out my maltipoo spends most of its day taking naps.

PRICE

$199