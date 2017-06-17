Biggest reveals from E3 2017

For gamers who blinked this week, the biggest annual video-game convention has come and gone.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, where big studios unveil their newest titles for the year, was held from Tuesday to Thursday in Los Angeles.

Here are fivethings you should look out for.

SPIDER-MAN

Sony saved this for the last, and the nine-minute trailer of the Spider-Man game was probably its best offering.

The gameplay looks like a combination of Assassin's Creed's and Batman: Arkham Knight's.

You control the web-slinging superhero, swinging from banister to rooftop, and take out bad guys by somersaulting over them as you punch and shoot webs.

Fans can also expect to chase helicopters with the New York cityscape as the backdrop.

A major Easter egg also appears at the end of the trailerThe game is set to be released next year.

ASSASSIN'S CREED ORIGINS

Ubisoft seems to have done the right thing by making the series - which has become stale since the Black Flag instalment - take a step back.

This game, to be released on Oct 27, is set some 1,000 years before the events of the first Assassin's Creed game.

Origins is set in ancient Egypt and you control Bayek, who is part of a law enforcement force and who - spoiler alert - becomes an assassin.

It is no longer the usual weaponry that has differed little over the last five titles.

You now get your own eagle that you can use to scout for enemies (a la the drone in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon) and poisonous corpses to infect guards who check on the bodies.

SKULL & BONES

Speaking of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag, fans who enjoyed the pirate lore andnaval combat will rejoice as Ubisoft Singapore has spun an online game out of that.

The title is the first triple A game - video games with the highest development budgets - to be led by its Singapore studio, the company said.

Gaming news site Gamespot described it as more than exploring the Caribbean.

The core gameplay is about piloting the ship through shifting wind and narrow straits to take on other ships and collect loot.

This is scheduled for release next year.

SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS

First released in 2005, it was so popular on the PlayStation 2 that Sony released a remastered version of the game six years later.

And now, fans can look forward to slaying beasts in an epic high-definition remake for the PlayStation 4 that is set for release sometime next year.

XBOX ONE X

This is not a game, but Xbox fans who have been waiting for the successor of the Xbox One can finally get their wallets ready for Nov 7.

The Xbox One X game console - previously codenamed Project Scorpio - by Microsoft will be priced at $699 in Singapore, which is $100 more than Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro.

The Xbox One X is equipped with an eight-core CPU, 12GB of GDDR5 RAM and six teraflops of GPU power.

It runs games in native 4K and comes with an Ultra HD Blu-ray player, a feature that Sony omitted from the PS4 Pro.