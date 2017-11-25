Browse on-site, pay online

Customers at Audio House's Bendemeer Road store can scan a QR code to access its website for payment online. PHOTOS:AUDIO HOUSE

In the age of online shopping, the tactile experience offered by physical stores continue to be a mainstay for customers.

This is why in May last year, home-grown electronics retailer Audio House spent more than $1 million renovating its store on Bendemeer Road, which now operates on a cashless system.

There are no cashier counters. Instead, customers scan a QR code of their desired product with their smartphones, which takes them to Audio House's e-commerce platform (www.audiohouse.com.sg) for payment.

Payment is done via credit card or with in-house credits, which can be topped up at the store using cash.

The information of all electronic products in the store can also be found on the e-commerce platform, which was launched earlier this month .

SEAMLESS

Audio House managing director Alvin Lee said: "We aim to create a digitised in-store shopping experience for consumers that is seamless and convenient."

He said that 5 per cent of Audio House sales are generated on its e-commerce platform, with the remaining 95 per cent generated in the store.

Mr Lee added: "Even though online shopping is popular, customers still value the ability to see, touch and feel products."

On top of its promise to challenge market prices by matching the lowest prices in Singapore, Audio House also offers an extra $20 cashback with every $100 spent, to be redeemed on the next purchase.

