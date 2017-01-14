China turns to robots as workers age

A parking system that uses flat robots to move stationary cars is being tested in Wuzhen, a city 130km west of Shanghai. The company behind the system - Hikvision - is hoping this would help solveChina's ageing population, which is making workers harder to come by. With China's labour force shrinking under the impact of the now abandoned one-child policy, the world's second-largest economy is turning to machines to try to fill the gap. - AFP

Snapchat moves to London despite Brexit

Messaging app Snapchat said it would make London the home of its international operations, giving a vote of confidence to Britain's tech standing as it prepares to leave the European Union, reported Reuters.

The company, which has 150 million daily users globally and plans to go public this year, said the UK's strong creative industries made the country "a great place to build a global business".

Razer prototype laptops stolen at CES in 'industrial espionage'

Two prototype models of a highly-anticipated gaming laptop have been stolen at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, reported BBC.

The concept devices from gaming company Razer, named Project Valerie, boasts three 17.3-inch 4K screens and is said to be the first laptop of its kind.

Project Valerie is still a prototype and does not yet have a release date or price.

Razer said the devices were taken from its press room on Sunday.

CEO Min-Liang Tan told BBC that his company was treating the case as "industrial espionage".

A Razer spokesman said it was offering US$25,000 (S$36,000) for any "original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction" of those allegedly involved in the crime.

"Our teams worked months on end to conceptualise and develop these units," he said in a post on his official Facebook page. "It is cheating, and cheating doesn't sit well with us. Anyone who would do this clearly isn't very smart."

Shortly after the theft, several tech websites reported that one of the laptops resurfaced on Chinese shopping website Taobao for 150,000 yuan (S$31,000). But it is not clear if this was a scam as the post has since been taken down.

Razer, founded in 2005, is known for its high-end gaming peripherals and laptops.

Google announces augmented reality for museums

Museum-goers will rejoice after Google announced earlier this week that it is partnering museums to enable visitors to further explore exhibits with its augmented reality platform, Tango.

At the Detroit Institute of Arts, visitors can ask for a Lenovo Phab 2 Pro - the first Tango-enabled smartphone - and use it to find out more about various artefacts, reported The Verge.

Users will be able to peer inside sarcophagi to reveal mummified bodies, visualise lost architecture like the six-storey Babylonian Ishtar Gate, and restore ancient limestone reliefs to their original, bright colouring.

According to CNet, Google says it plans to bring the programme to other museums around the world.

Nokia returns, but only in China

Nokia has made a comeback into the smartphone market with the Nokia 6, which will be released exclusively in China, reported The Daily Mail.

HMD Global, which had licensed the Nokia brand in May under a 10-year-agreement, revealed that the Nokia 6 was designed around the needs of the user and "combines quality and in-built durability to deliver a real-life premium point for the highly aspirational Chinese consumer".

The launch marks the first new smartphone carrying the iconic handset name since 2014 when Nokia Oyj chose to sell its entire unit to Microsoft.

Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch display with a Gorilla Glass coating, a 16-megapixel camera, and runs on Android Nougat.