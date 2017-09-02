Comex highlights: From robots to games

Like past Comex shows, access to Level 3 booths begins at 11am, while doors at Level 4 and 6 open from 12pm.

The DIY Lab by The Techanic is new this year.

Not only will you be able to learn how to build a computer from scratch, you can get tips and hands-on education experience from Intel's tech gurus and some other partners about the computer's inner workings and how the hardware and software work.

In addition to the many deals, here are a few other highlights to look out for.

1. Tech showcase

Experience the latest tech updates and meet the XYZ Robot, which features mapping and indoor navigation with collision prevention.

It has natural language processing, a face recognition function and is able to greet people too.

Other items that will please techies include an interesting range of 3D printers - from a 3D pen to scanner, and even an enhanced laser scanning system.

2. Trade in old gadgets and games for cash vouchers

Thinking of getting another e-mobility vehicle? You can get up to $300 off your new purchase at Mobot if you take yours along to trade it in.

Game consoles and software can also be exchanged for cash vouchers.

3. Experience PlayStation

Get behind the wheel of a supercar in Gran Turismo Sport, blast through hordes of aliens in virtual reality adventure Farpoint or have family fun with Knack 2 at the PlayStation booth.

Play two games and complete a survey to take part in a sure-win lucky dip.

4. Sure-win lucky draw

Who does not like a chance to win prizes? No one will go home empty-handed as all visitors are eligible for the lucky dip.

There are more than $500,000 worth of prizes and vouchers to be won.

The prizes include a Creative X-Fi Sonic Carrier, iRobot Roomba 980, Mobot Skyliner electric bike, Samsung's newest gaming monitor and TV.

5. Spend and redeem TrackR

If you are someone who constantly misplaces things, make sure you get your hands on the limited-edition Comex TrackR Pixel.

Simply spend above $500 in a single or a maximum of three combined same-day receipts and redeem the Bluetooth tracker worth $38. Limited to 250 redemptions a day.