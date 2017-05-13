Design breakthrough in ocean clean-up

A Dutch engineer unveiled on Thursday a radical design breakthrough to clean up vast ocean "garbage patches" of plastic.

Mr Boyan Slat, 22, aims to use ocean currents to help gather up an estimated five trillion pieces of plastic, reported AFP.

He hopes to begin deploying the first clean-up system within the next 12 months and be able to remove half the garbage patch between Hawaii and the Californian coast within five years.

The idea is that "to catch the plastic, act like plastic", Mr Slat said.

Instead of using one large barrier, "a fleet of many smaller systems" will be deployed, he said, and each will cost around an average of €5 million (S$7.66 million) to make.