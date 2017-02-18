Drone taxis to take flight

A Singaporean, Ms Ai-Ling Lee, is up for two Oscars for her sound work on the critically acclaimed musical La La Land, which received a record-tying 14 nominations this year.

The 89th Academy Awards will be held on Feb 26 in Los Angeles.

Ms Lee and Ms Mildred Iatrou Morgan have been nominated for Best Sound Editing, and she is also up for Best Sound Mixing with Mr Andy Nelson and Mr Steve A. Morrow.

According to Variety, she is the first Asian woman to be nominated in sound editing and is also part of the first female team in a category traditionally dominated by men.

She told the publication: "I always had the desire to do more, to do mixes, to push my skills and build up my resume so people know I can do a lot of things within sound."