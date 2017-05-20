'Dyetonate' your stolen handbag

Malaysian sportswear company Ash Be Nimble has developed a handbag accessory to stop snatch thefts.

Called the Handbag Dyetonator, the device clips onto any bag and users can detonate it remotely via text to release coloured dye and a smoke flare (right), reported Mashable.

It is meant to draw attention to the thief, allowing authorities or passers-by to identify the culprit.

The device is also fitted with GPS, allowing the owner to track the bag's whereabouts.

Ash Be Nimble developed the device to combat snatch thefts, which are common in Malaysia.

Culprits often take off on motorbikes, making them hard to track, but the firm hopes to change that.

"The handbag Dyetonator is just another way to put safety back in the hands of women," said Ash Be Nimble founder Hui Mathews.