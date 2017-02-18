Facebook launches new TV app

Facebook is to roll out an app that lets users watch the platform's video content on television.

The move could allow it to eventually better compete with the likes of YouTube and traditional television channels for advertising revenue, reported the BBC.

Users with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire TV and Samsung's Smart TVs will be able to watch Facebook's user-generated videos directly on their televisions.

The announcement is in line with Facebook's increasing focus on video.

PREMIUM CONTENT

The company has recently been paying creators for exclusive premium video content and is heavily promoting the Facebook Live feature that allows users to livestream events.

Facebook says the standalone app will be released "soon".

The company's decision to launch these TV apps, which was expected for some time now, is the first significant step it has made to build its challenge to the likes of Netflix and Hulu.