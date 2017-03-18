Get these gadgets

The annual IT Show is back with a bang.

This year's event is being held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre levels three, four and six, and will end tomorrow.

Here are three gadgets worth going there for:

ACER PREDATOR Z301CT MONITOR

Those looking to take their gaming up a notch will love this monitor.

It boasts a curved 30-inch screen, a 21:9 aspect ratio display and is the world's first display to feature an eye-tracking function, which is named Tobii. It uses the gamer's eye movement to create a new input modality.

Pairing eye-tracking with mouse and keyboard or gamepad controls gives gamers a richer and more immersive experience, as they are able to mimic actions that occur in real life, such as looking for cover or aiming at a target.

PRICE: $1,198 (usual price $1,398)

CURVE XTREME 100 4K WI-FI ACTION CAM

CURVE XTREME 100 4K WI-FI ACTION CAM PHOTO: CURVE

Action cameras are a dime a dozen these days, but the Curve Xtreme 100 offers some really good features at an attractive price.

It is capable of recording 4K-resolution footage at 15fps, and up to 60fps at 1,080 pixels.

With the companion app, you can control the camera from your smartphone to take videos or capture 16-megapixel photos. It has a 140-degree-wide viewing angle and a 2-inch TFT display at the back.

The supplied waterproof housing allows you to dive down to as deep as 30m underwater with the Xtreme 100, and the battery's standby time is rated at 1½ hours.

PRICE: $129 (usual price $169); with freebies such as a car mount and Class 10 16GB microSD card.

CANON MAXIFY IB4170 PRINTER

CANON MAXIFY IB4170 PRINTER PHOTO: CANON

This prints up to 2,500 pages of A4 documents, and allows users to enjoy at least 50 per cent savings on ink.

The high-density pigment ink not only produces crisp and sharp text, it is also resistant to water and highlighter marks.

Administrators can set password restrictions, ensuring the confidentiality of printed documents. This also helps to reduce printing costs.