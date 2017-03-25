Google Maps can soon help find your parked car

Always forgetting where you parked your car?

Google Maps has a few features in the works to help you.

The latest beta version of Google Maps for Android will now be able to remind you where you parked your car, reported Mashable.

The first feature lets you set and save your parking location. You can then add parking notes (such as the floor or lot number), set a timer to remind you how long you can park your car for and even add photos to remind you of the surroundings.

For now, the handy parked-car reminder features for Google Maps are limited to the Android beta version. There is no word on when it will become a public release or hit iOS.

Apple Maps on iOS 10 has a similar feature to help you find your parked car, but it requires a Bluetooth connection between your iPhone and car.