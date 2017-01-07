Have a blast in 2017 with these games

If last year's success with first-person shooters was anything to go by, gamers should have every reason to look forward to even more immersive titles this year.

The New Paper highlights the games to look out for.

RESIDENT EVIL 7: BIOHAZARD

The fifth and sixth editions were mocked for their feeble, uninspiring gameplay.

But RE7 brings the game back to its heights by going back to the genre of survival horror.

You control Ethan Winters, who receives a call from his supposedly-dead wife, which leads him to a mansion owned by the Baker family - only that they seem to resemble a family of demons.

You get to explore the house, but dangers and horrors await.

Those with a stronger heart can also scare themselves even further by playing it on the PlayStation VR, although online reviews have said the VR gameplay can be disorienting.

RELEASE: Jan 24

PLATFORMS: Sony PlayStation4, Microsoft Xbox One, PC

TOM CLANCY'S GHOST RECON: WILDLANDS

The acclaimed tactical shooter is back, along with its open-world gameplay after the success of Wildlands' predecessor, The Division.

This time, you are given free reign to explore the wilderness of Bolivia while taking down a drug cartel and a corrupt military.

If the trailer is anything to go by, the game will feature breathtaking visuals.

As with all Ghost Recon titles, you are equipped with an assortment of weapans, such as drones, to help destroy your enemies.

You can also choose to play the missions on your own - with the AI controlling the remaining three Ghosts - or play online with other players.

RELEASE: March 7

PLATFORMS: PS4, Xbox One, PC

PREY

That Prey is already touted to be a contender for game of the year even before the announcement of its release date says a lot.

Set onboard a space station in 2032, you fight to survive against menacing shape-shifting aliens with weapons and special abilities.

This first-person shooter game from Arkane Studios, which developed the incredible Dishonored series, promises a solid backstory while providing plenty of thrills.

RELEASE: This year

PLATFORMS: PS4, Xbox One, PC

MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA

Mass Effect fans have clamoured for a new game after Mass Effect 3 was well-received four years ago.

Now they have it, as the sci-fi action role-playing game is set to return this year.

This new game is set 600 years after the events of ME3, with a mission to find a new home for humanity.

You will be presented with a whole new galaxy (Andromeda) to explore, with an entire encyclopaedia's worth of characters, weapons, spaceships and planets to learn and immerse yourself in.

Like its predecessors, there will be plenty of dialogue options and character development, which means your actions will dictate the outcome of the story.

RELEASE: This year

PLATFORMS: PS4, Xbox One, PC

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE & INJUSTICE 2

While Marvel is doing better than its rival DC Comics in the movie scene, the two brands are set to do battle for a stake in the video game arena this year.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (above) - which was announced at last month's PSX and is actually developed by Capcom - will reportedly feature the Infinity Stones (movie fans would be familiar with this) to spruce up the dynamics of its battle system.

Meanwhile, Injustice 2 - made by Mortal Kombat-developer NetherRealm Studios - will return with hopefully another solid storyline.

Its predecessor, Injustice: Gods Among Us, had such a strong narrative that it earned its own comic book spin-off, and this sequel will hopefully give fans the next chapter to what happened after Superman goes rogue.

Both games are set to be released this year.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite will be playable on the PS4, Xbox One and PC, while Injustice 2 will only be available on the two consoles.