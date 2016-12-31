High-quality, mid range earphones

Those looking for a pair of mid range earphones with a crisp and rich sound should consider Fischer Audio's Dubliz Enhanced.

It is the third product in the Dubliz series and was released earlier this week. The New Paper tried it out, and this is what we found:

DESIGN

The Dubliz Enhanced is made from aviation-grade aluminium, making it sturdy yet lightweight.

It comes with five pairs of eartips - three sizes of single flange, a medium-sized double flange, and a pair of premium foam tips that I used to try out the earphones.

I found the fit to be snug, meaning the earphones stayed comfortable during long periods of use while cancelling out most ambient noises.

The 1.2m-long cable - which is detachable from the earpiece, making the earphones easier to store - is braided with Kevlar, so you need not worry about tearing or breaking it.

At the same time, the material makes the cable stiff and causes vibration to travel all the way up to the earpiece.

SOUND

The Dubliz Enhanced is equipped with a dual-diaphragm transducer, which means it uses two membranes to produce sound.

The front membrane is responsible for the mid and high frequencies, while the rear membrane works on the low frequencies.

As a bass lover, I would have liked the bass to be punchier, but it was still enjoyable.

While the Dubliz Enhanced does not boom like my pro-bass JVC HAFX1X, it compensates with its well-layered bass and clear tones.

But the mid range (vocals) is where the Dubliz Enhanced really comes to life.

To test it out, I played Norwegian singer Radka Toneff's Lonely Woman and was blown away by how well the earphones captured her voice, the piano and the double bass.

They were combined into one smooth aural treat, and this should appeal to those who enjoy jazz and blues music.

ACCESSORIES

The Dubliz Enhanced comes with a second 1.2m-long cable, which is equipped with a microphone and all the necessary controls.

The box also includes an 8cm by 8cm hard pouch that can store the cables, spare eartips and earphones.

VERDICT

At $138, the Dubliz Enhanced can rival - or even beat - other earphones packed with more features. (See report)

So if you are looking for earphones that produce a smooth and crisp sound, the Dubliz Enhanced may very well be for you.