Less noise, better choice

Tefal’s Silence Force has controls on its handle that allow you to switch between modes easily.

Chinese New Year is almost upon us, and I'm sure there are those who have yet to complete spring cleaning.

If you hate the loud whir of vacuum cleaners, consider Tefal's Silence Force 4A, which was released late last year.

The New Paper tried it out earlier this week and this is what we found.

QUIETER

As its name suggests, the Silence Force 4A is much quieter than the usual vacuum cleaner.

While the whir of its engine is still audible, I found myself able to have a conversation while using it.

There's also a mode that allows you to reduce the noise even further.

This means you don't have to shout to have others hear you as you vacuum your home.

STRONG SUCTION

I thought a quieter engine meant weaker suction, but I was wrong.

Tefal says its vacuum cleaner picks up and retains 99.99 per cent of dust.

To test it, I spilled a packet of sugar on my carpet - that would send most mothers into a rage - and found that the Silence Force 4A sucked up everything in one sweep.

There are also different suction heads for various surfaces such as carpets, rugs and even hard floors with crevices.

ERGONOMICS

The Silence Force 4A's body is designed to be compact and easily manoeuvrable.

Its handle is also fitted with controls that allows you to switch between various modes without having to reach for the main body.

I found the handle sturdy but heavy.

I had difficulty lifting it to clean the ceiling or walls for long periods.

Emptying the dust bag - made to prevent dust or hair from escaping - is a fuss-free process.

The bag easily detaches from the main body and does not produce a cloud of dust when you open the cover.

ANIMAL CARE

The Silence Force 4A also comes with an Animal Care Pro version that has an additional suction brush to pick up fine strands of fur on your furniture - and an odour-absorbing dust bag.

OVERALL

The Silence Force 4A is a bit pricey compared to other vacuum cleaners in its range.

But its features like noise-reduction technology and energy efficiency make up for it.

PRICE

Silence Force 4A

$499

Silence Force 4A

Animal Care Pro Version

$569