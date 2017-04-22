Magic mirror has speakers and Internet

If you've ever wished for a magic mirror like the one in Snow White, it can be granted - to the tune of $2,700.

While it does not tell you who is the fairest of them all, Mirror by FRED - the world's first luxury smart mirror and designed for the future-ready home - is packed with a gamut of intuitive and innovative features.

Measuring 80cm by 50cm by 1.8cm and weighing 9kg, it boasts advanced air purifying technology and built-in speakers. Internet-connected, anti-mist and waterproof, it operates on an Android 5.0 system that enables downloads of third-party apps and even presents the news, weather and social media updates.

The bottom half of the Mirror has a touchscreen design, and its smart display switches off when motion sensors detect no one in front of it.

Launched this month after a year of research and development, the limited-edition champagne gold signature model is the first product of local start-up FRED Technologies, with only 500 pieces available on lazada.sg and frednology.com.

FRED Technologies founder Jonathan Yuan, while in his previous job distributing tiles and ceramics, identified a common peeve luxury home owners had about their mirrors, which tend to develop black mercury spots on their reflective surface after being exposed to humid conditions in bathrooms over time.

Mr Yuan, 27, told The New Paper: "Luxury developments are usually very particular about the brands in the bathroom. But when it comes to mirrors, they don't have a preferred brand, and we want to fill this gap."

He admits the Mirror is pricey but only because it uses the "finest materials". He declined to reveal how many pieces have been sold or how much money he has invested so far.

Mr Yuan said: "It is perfect for the hospitality industry, where (hotel) guests can... check on local gifts to buy for their families or tours to book.