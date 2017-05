Jelly, a 2.45-inch Android phone made by Unihertz from Shanghai, has already garnered more than US$340,000 (S$478,000) on Kickstarter, surpassing the US$30,000 target. Despite its size, the smartphone still sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 4G. Its price starts at $149 and is expected to ship this summer.