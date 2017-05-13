Microsoft debuts mixed reality devices

Forget choosing between virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). You can have both.

Microsoft on Thursday debuted hardware for reaching into virtual worlds powered by its technology as it looks to mixed reality as the next big computing platform.

An update for the Windows 10 operating system later this year will "see the magic of mixed reality brought to consumers", said executive vice-president Terry Myerson, reported AFP.

Microsoft's mixed reality motion controllers paired with headsets made by its partners using Windows software will allow users to interact with both VR and AR.

Acer will sell a Windows Mixed Reality headset and motion controller bundle at US$399 ($562) during the holiday season at the end of this year.