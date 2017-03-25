More cool tech

GARMIN FENIX 5 SERIES WATCH

Here is a GPS running watch that doubles as a dress watch.

It features a classic circular timepiece design and now comes in three sizes to cater to all users.

The fenix 5S (from $899) is the smallest with a case diameter of 42mm. The fenix 5 has a 47mm case and the fenix 5X, a 51mm one.

All three models feature built-in GPS, all-day heart-rate monitoring and multi-sports tracking, and are water resistant to a depth of 100m.

They can also display notifications when paired with a compatible smartphone.

CANON EOS 77D DSLR

Canon EOS 77D DSLR PHOTOS: GARMIN, CANON, ASUS

This contains Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF (autofocus) technology that delivers, according to the Japanese imaging giant, a lightning-fast focus speed of 0.03sec in Live View mode.

Featuring a 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor and Digic 7 image processor, it can shoot up to six frames a second and at up to an ISO setting of 25,600.

In addition to its rotatable 3-inch touchscreen display, the 77D has a top LCD screen to display important settings such as shutter speed, aperture, ISO and exposure levels.

It retails at $1,849, with EF-S 18-135mm kit lens.

ASUS ZENBEAM E1 PICO PROJECTOR

Asus ZenBeam E1 PHOTOS: GARMIN, CANON, ASUS

Need a projector on the go for your presentation?

Check out the Asus ZenBeam E1 ($539).

Featuring a 150-lumen Eco-LED light source with a 30,000 hour-rated lifespan, this palm-size device can project bright and clear images at a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels and at up to 120 inches diagonally from a distance of only 3.7m. The E1 is compatible with most devices via an HDMI connection.