New Challenger flagship store at Bugis Junction

Information technology retailer Challenger, the largest home-grown IT products and services provider here, opens its newest flagship store at Bugis Junction today.

Taking up 14,000 sq ft and located at Basement 1, it features 15 lifestyle concept zones backed by data analytics to guide shoppers in their purchases.

Using data captured from online marketplace Hachi.tech, Challenger now sorts its products according to lifestyle concepts instead of product categories or brands.

Research showed that customers were three times more likely to buy a product using this concept.

Drone manufacturer DJI and gaming hardware maker Razer have also set up experiential counters and zones to showcase their latest products.