New releases

PHOTO: LOGITECH

LOGITECH K375S MULTI-DEVICE COMBO

This is for people who have multiple smart devices and want a wireless keyboard to toggle seamlessly between them.

The K375s ($45) comes with a full-sized keyboard with a rubber stand for your smartphone or tablet. It lets you pair up to three devices and switch between them with the push of a button.

PHOTO: PLANTRONICS

PLANTRONICS BACKBEAT PRO2 WIRELESS HEADPHONES

This pair of wireless headphones can last up to 24 hours of continuous listening on a single charge.

It also comes with an on-demand active noise-cancellation function - meaning you can block out background noise while working or travelling. You can then switch to an open-listening mode to make sure you don't miss the announcement for your train stop without having to remove the headphones. Retails at $319.

PHOTO: SONY

THE LAST GUARDIAN

In this highly anticipated action-adventure game, which has been in development since 2007, you control a young boy who escapes after being kidnapped. He meets a mysterious beast, Trico, which looks like a cross between a bird and a dog.

Much of the story focuses on the friendship between the unlikely pair as they rely on each other to journey through towering, treacherous ruins filled with unknown dangers.

The game, priced at $72.90, is exclusive on the PlayStation 4.