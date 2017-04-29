New releases

PHOTOS ORGANIZER - FOR AIRDROP APP

Those who frequently use Apple's file-sharing service AirDrop will know that the order of the photos gets jumbled up during the process.

Local developer Andrew Lee created an app to ensure that the photos sent and received remain in the same chronological order. This way, you do not have to organise the photos manually after the transfer process.

The free app is available on the Apple app store and compatible with the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

SAMSUNG GEAR 360 (2017) CAMERA

This has two fish-eye cameras - each equipped with an 8.4-megapixel image sensor and a 180-degree f2.2 lens - to capture 360-degree photos and videos.

Priced at $348, it can also record and stream 4K 360-degree videos.

SONY A9 MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Sony is targeting sports photographers with its latest A9 mirrorless camera.

It features the world's first full-frame stacked CMOS image sensor with 24.2 megapixels, a high-speed blackout-free continuous shooting of up to 20 frames per second, 60 auto-focusing calculations per second and a maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32,000sec - everything a sports photographer needs, but in a smaller and lighter form factor.

Price and availability will be announced at a later date.

JABRA SPEAK 710 SPEAKERPHONE

If you need a portable speakerphone for teleconferencing on the go, consider the Jabra Speak 710.

Its omni-directional microphone provides 360-degree coverage and is said to be able to pick up sounds from any angle in a small room for up to six people.

It is compatible with many unified communications platforms, such as Skype for Business, Cisco's WebEx and Citrix's GoToMeeting.

It also doubles as a speaker for your smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth or USB connection.