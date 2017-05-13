New releases

ASUS ROG SWIFT PG258Q GAMING MONITOR

Consider the Asus ROG Swift PG258Q if you are a PC gamer looking for the ideal gaming monitor.

This 24.5-inch full high-definition (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) gaming monitor comes with the world's fastest refresh rate of 240Hz - twice the refresh rate of conventional monitors.

It has a response time of 1ms and supports Nvidia's Ultra Low Motion Blur technology for more fluid and responsive gameplay.

It also supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology that minimises display stutter and input lag and eliminates screen tearing.

Priced at $1,099.

GARMIN VIVOSMART 3 FITNESS TRACKER

This $229 fitness tracker does not just track your steps taken, calories burned, floors climbed and hours slept, it also measures your VO2 max, or maximal oxygen intake.

In addition, the Garmin vivosmart 3 is able to track your heart-rate variability, which is used to calculate and display your stress level.

Plus, it works as a rep counter when you are in the gym lifting weights.

It is also water resistant down to 50m and will last five days on a full charge.

PARADIGM PREMIUM WIRELESS PW 800 WIRELESS SPEAKERS

The PW 800 is the flagship model of Paradigm's Premium Wireless series.

Using DTS Play-Fi technology, it gives users the convenience of streaming high-resolution music (up to 24-bit/192kHz) over a Wi-Fi network from a mobile device.

The PW 800 ($1,499) comes with two 25mm dome tweeters, two 127mm woofers and an Anthem Class-D amplifier for superior audio output.