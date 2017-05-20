New releases

POLAR M430 RUNNING WATCH

Aimed at serious runners, the M430 is equipped with Polar's proprietary wrist-based heart-rate technology, integrated GPS and personalised adaptive training guidance feature.

The watch has vibration alerts for runners to monitor their goals during training. It also tracks their daily physical activity.

Priced at $359, the M430 comes with a lightweight breathable wristband and is water resistant to a depth of 30m.

ASUS ZENFONE ZOOM S SMARTPHONE

Measuring 7.9mm thick and weighing 170g, the Asus ZenFone Zoom S is the world's slimmest and lightest 5.5-inch smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery. The high-capacity battery can even double as a power bank to charge other mobile devices.

In addition, the Zoom S has a rear dual-camera system that consists of a main 25mm wide 12-megapixel camera and a 59mm zoom 12-megapixel camera that allows you to take photos of subjects near and far.

It is priced at $678 (without contract).

B&O BEOPLAY P2 BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

Shaped like a pebble, the B&O Beoplay P2 ($259) is a Bluetooth speaker that you can slip easily into a pocket or bag, and pull out with its genuine leather strap.

It comes with two 15W power amplifiers to deliver great audio output. A built-in microphone allows you to take calls.

Its rechargeable lithium-polymer battery provides up to 10 hours of playtime. You can charge the speaker via a bundled USB-C cable.