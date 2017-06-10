New releases

ACER ASPIRE U27

Fancy an ultra slim all-in-one computer? Take a look at the Acer Aspire U27.

It has a sleek 12mm chassis, which is held by an equally elegant diamond-cut V-shape metal stand, and it features a 27-inch full high-definition display with a subwoofer.

The Aspire U27 also uses Acer's Liquid Loop fanless cooling system, which allows for quiet operation as well as liquid evaporation and condensation to transport and dissipate heat.

It will be available this month and is priced from $2,698.

TOMTOM TOUCH CARDIO FITNESS TRACKER

The TomTom Touch Cardio ($159) captures your daily steps, active time and calories burned. It also monitors your sleep and all-day heart rate.

It is $80 cheaper than the original Touch - which was launched last October - as it does not measure your body fat and muscle mass percentage like the original.

The Touch Cardio is splash- and shower-resistant, and it has a battery life of up to five days.

CASIO G-SHOCK GA-100ST-2A STASH WATCH

Developed in collaboration with legendary New York street artist Stash, this limited-edition GA-100ST-2A watch features a black-on-black print of aerosol caps on its band and case overlaid with a blue splash pattern.

The watch ($249) also comes with a one-of-a-kind spray can packaging that features Stash's unique logo.

The GA-100ST-2A is shock-resistant, magnetic-resistant and water-resistant down to 200m, and it has a 48-cities world time, five daily alarms and a 1/1,000sec stopwatch.