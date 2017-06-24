New releases

CANON LV-HD420 PROJECTOR

The compact Canon LV-HD420 projector ($1,999) features the single-chip digital light processing technology that uses a six-colour wheel, instead of the conventional four-colour version, for richer colours and more realistic images.

It has a high brightness level of 4,200 lumens, full high-definition (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) image projection and a high 8,000:1 contrast ratio.

It also comes with a wide range of connectivity options, including HDMI/MHL, RJ45, USB-A and RCA ports.

PLANTRONICS RIG 4VR GAMING HEADSET

Designed for the Sony PlayStation VR and DualShock 4 controller, the Plantronics Rig 4VR gaming headset features interchangeable cables for use with these Sony accessories.

It features 40mm drivers paired with low-frequency resonators for enhanced bass while maintaining audio accuracy.

Its unique oval ear-cups are said to fit comfortably when used with the PS VR headset.

Plus, its 3.5mm audio connector not only works with the PlayStation VR, but also with the controllers of other consoles like Xbox One.

Retails at $119.

TOMTOM RUNNER 3 GPS RUNNING WATCH

If you like running off the beaten track, try the new Tomtom Runner 3 Cardio+Music, priced at $299.

Its Route Exploration feature combines an integrated compass and GPS to track every moment of your run or hike.

With GPS-trace displayed while you run, you never need to worry about losing your way.

It comes with a built-in heart-rate monitor and doubles as an all-day fitness tracker.

This Cardio+Music version comes with 3GB music storage, storing up to 500 songs, so you can listen to your favourite tunes via a Bluetooth headset.