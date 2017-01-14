New releases

LG UP970 4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY PLAYER

LG, in collaboration with Dolby Laboratories, announced its first 4K UHD Blu-ray player earlier this month.

The LG UP970 will support the Dolby Vision format, which offers frame-by-frame HDR performance and is technically superior to the HDR10 standard that most other 4K UHD Blu-ray players support.

The price and release date will be announced at a later date.

LOGITECH G533 WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET

PHOTO: LOGITECH

This is for those who want a solid headset with lossless digital audio transmission. They will even be able to enjoy the convenience of its wireless connection.

The Logitech G533 headset ($209) uses DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound technology that replicates positional audio effects. That means you can hear an enemy coming up behind you in a game.

The headset uses rechargeable batteries and can last up to 15 hours on a single charge. This allows gamers to comfortably engage in marathon gaming sessions.

While your ears may be in for a treat, don't forget to rest your eyes.

HEYMEET SOCIAL NETWORKING APP

PHOTO: HEYMEET

If you enjoy meeting new people over lunch or coffee, you can try the HeyMeet mobile app.

The app, which was officially launched yesterday, allows users to organise events or gatherings that must take place within six hours.

HeyMeet founder Erik Lorenz said: "HeyMeet is created as a catalyst to move virtual interactions back to face-to-face ones via user-created meetings with new people within a discoverable radius for meals, coffee or drinks."

You can choose to sign in using your Facebook account to join casual gatherings, and your LinkedIn if you are looking for professional meet-ups.

The app is available for free on iOS and Android.