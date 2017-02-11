New releases

ASUS ROG CENTURION

The Asus ROG Centurion ($469) is a surround sound gaming headset that packs 10 discrete neodymium magnet drivers to deliver realistic and immersive 7.1-channel surround sound and precise in-game audio positioning.

With this headset, you will be able to hear the direction of virtual gunshots and footsteps and react quickly.

It comes with a plug-and-play USB audio station, which not only has a stand for the headset but also a built-in hi-fi-grade headphone amplifier to further improve your gaming audio experience.

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI MATE 9

The new Huawei Mate 9 ($2,399, available at Huawei concept stores) has had a makeover with help from Porsche Design.

Reshaped, slightly lighter and more compact than the original Mate 9, the new model also sports a dual-curved design.

It has a smaller 5.5-inch touchscreen display compared with the original Mate 9's 5.9-inch, but the new model features a 2K (2,560 x 1,440 pixel) display, up from the original full high-definition (1,920 x 1,080 pixel) display.

More importantly, the model is a Porsche Design exclusive, and there are only limited units available in Singapore.

CASIO G-SHOCK G-STEEL VINTAGE

The Casio G-Shock G-Steel watches looked stylish and rugged, but they lacked a leather strap. Not any more.

The new G-Steel Vintage (price to be confirmed) comes with a unique hybrid leather strap, which has a urethane insert enveloped by tough synthetic leather that is more efficient in absorbing shock. The strap is also more resistant to abrasions and scratches, compared with traditional leather straps.