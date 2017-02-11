New releases
ASUS ROG CENTURION
The Asus ROG Centurion ($469) is a surround sound gaming headset that packs 10 discrete neodymium magnet drivers to deliver realistic and immersive 7.1-channel surround sound and precise in-game audio positioning.
With this headset, you will be able to hear the direction of virtual gunshots and footsteps and react quickly.
It comes with a plug-and-play USB audio station, which not only has a stand for the headset but also a built-in hi-fi-grade headphone amplifier to further improve your gaming audio experience.
PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI MATE 9
The new Huawei Mate 9 ($2,399, available at Huawei concept stores) has had a makeover with help from Porsche Design.
Reshaped, slightly lighter and more compact than the original Mate 9, the new model also sports a dual-curved design.
It has a smaller 5.5-inch touchscreen display compared with the original Mate 9's 5.9-inch, but the new model features a 2K (2,560 x 1,440 pixel) display, up from the original full high-definition (1,920 x 1,080 pixel) display.
More importantly, the model is a Porsche Design exclusive, and there are only limited units available in Singapore.
CASIO G-SHOCK G-STEEL VINTAGE
The Casio G-Shock G-Steel watches looked stylish and rugged, but they lacked a leather strap. Not any more.
The new G-Steel Vintage (price to be confirmed) comes with a unique hybrid leather strap, which has a urethane insert enveloped by tough synthetic leather that is more efficient in absorbing shock. The strap is also more resistant to abrasions and scratches, compared with traditional leather straps.
Also, its Tough Solar power system means wearers do not have to worry about having to change batteries. - THE STRAITS TIMES