New releases
HTC U ULTRA
The HTC U Ultra, which is priced at $898, is made with the Liquid Surface design, which fuses glass and metal to encase the 14cm display.
The phone also comes with a new, improved artificial intelligence - the HTC Sense Companion - which can warn you of imminent rainy weather, remind you to pack a power bank, or even recommend a restaurant when you are away for the weekend and reserve a table for you.
ASUS ROG XG STATION 2
Want to play graphics-intensive games but have an Ultrabook? The Asus ROG XG Station 2, priced at $888, will turn any laptop with a Thunderbolt 3 connection into a gaming laptop.
The external graphics card dock's built-in power supply unit of 680W not only powers a docked graphics card but also your laptop.
BELKIN POWER ROCKSTAR 6600
If you always have trouble looking for your cable when you reach for your power bank, you ought to get the Belkin Power RockStar 6600 ($109).
The 6,600mAh power bank has a magnetised slot that holds a 10cm Lightning or micro-USB cable (both bundled) securely.
CORNELL CTF-PD68ECO
Priced at $259, this eco-friendly intelligent fan will power up when it detects people in a room.
It will automatically select the oscillation angle to ensure everyone in the room is covered and can adjust the wind speed according to the room temperature. - THE STRAITS TIMES