New releases

HTC U ULTRA

The HTC U Ultra, which is priced at $898, is made with the Liquid Surface design, which fuses glass and metal to encase the 14cm display.

The phone also comes with a new, improved artificial intelligence - the HTC Sense Companion - which can warn you of imminent rainy weather, remind you to pack a power bank, or even recommend a restaurant when you are away for the weekend and reserve a table for you.

ASUS ROG XG STATION 2

Asus Rog XG Station 2 PHOTO: ASUS

Want to play graphics-intensive games but have an Ultrabook? The Asus ROG XG Station 2, priced at $888, will turn any laptop with a Thunderbolt 3 connection into a gaming laptop.

The external graphics card dock's built-in power supply unit of 680W not only powers a docked graphics card but also your laptop.

BELKIN POWER ROCKSTAR 6600

Belkin Power Rockstar 6600 PHOTO: BELKIN

If you always have trouble looking for your cable when you reach for your power bank, you ought to get the Belkin Power RockStar 6600 ($109).

The 6,600mAh power bank has a magnetised slot that holds a 10cm Lightning or micro-USB cable (both bundled) securely.

CORNELL CTF-PD68ECO

Priced at $259, this eco-friendly intelligent fan will power up when it detects people in a room.