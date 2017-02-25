New releases

LG NEOCHEF MICROWAVE

The LG NeoChef microwave comes with a smart inverter technology, which uses linear power control between 300 and 1,100 watts to ensure your food is evenly cooked or defrosted.

This controlled heating mechanism means that the microwave oven can even bake something delicate such as glaze-on handcrafted pottery.

The NeoChef is available in three models: A 25-litre solo unit ($299), a 25-litre grill unit ($399) and a 39-litre convection unit ($969).

HALO WARS 2

The real-time strategy (RTS) game spin-off of first-person shooter Halo returns eight years after its predecessor Halo Wars.

This latest instalment sees the return of the crew of United Nations Space Command warship Spirit of Fire, and picks up after the events of Halo 5: Guardians.

Its single-player campaign comprises 12 missions, while its multiplayer has a new mode called Blitz that combines RTS gameplay with collectible card-game mechanics.

Halo Wars 2 is available on Xbox One and PC, and its standard version retails at $69.90.

FUJIFILM GFX 50S DIGITAL CAMERA

Fujifilm's latest medium-format mirrorless camera's image sensor is 1.7 times bigger than a full-frame DSLR camera's, which is already 55 times bigger than that of an iPhone.

Its size is comparable to that of a DSLR camera and it weighs only 920g.

The GFX 50S camera body retails at $10,099 and its lenses cost upwards of $2,399.

ASUS ROG GT51CH GAMING DESKTOP

ASUS ROG GT51CH GAMING DESKTOP PHOTO: ASUS

For those who don't want to build their own PC gaming rig but want top-class power and flexibility, the Asus GT51CH (from $3,698) could be the ticket.

It has been updated with the latest seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor and supports up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards with two-way Scalable Link Interface or SLI configuration.

The desktop also features the ROG-exclusive Aegis III application that lets gamers overclock the processor so that it can run faster.