New releases

SAMSUNG S8 AND S8+

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S8 smartphone series here on Thursday. The screen of the S8 measures 5.8 inches and the screen of the S8+ is 6.2 inches.

Both phones - true to the rumours - have curved screens and the physical home button has been done away with.

A virtual pressure-sensitive "button" at the foot of the screen replaces the home button and appears when the screen is tapped - even when applications or videos fill the screen.

Prices will be released at a later date.

The S8 and S8+ are also the first Samsung devices to feature Bixby, its new artificial intelligence assistant software.

Consumers can use voice commands to tell Bixby what to do in Bixby-enabled apps.

PHOTOS: SAMSUNG, RAZER, HUAWEI

RAZER BLADE GAMING LAPTOP

The new Razer Blade gaming laptop is finally here.

It is updated with the latest seventh-generation Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 16GB of system memory and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with a 14-inch high-definition display.

It also features an anti-ghosting keyboard with backlighting that is customisable with up to 16.8 million colours - all packed in an aluminium chassis that is not more than 18mm thick. Weighing only 1.86kg, it is priced from $2,899.90.

HUAWEI P10 AND P10 PLUS

The Huawei P10 and the P10 Plus were launched here yesterday.

The two mobile phones are equipped with German photography firm Leica cameras, after last year's P9 - the first phone in Huawei's line-up to feature dual-camera rear lenses.

The 5.1-inch P10 and 5.5-inch P10 Plus sport a 20-megapixel monochrome lens and a 12-megapixel colour lens, and are equipped with the Kirin 960 processor and an all-new EMUI 5.1 user interface that will optimise performance with repeated use.