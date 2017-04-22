New releases

SONOS PLAYBASE SPEAKERS

Designed for television sets that are stand-mounted, the Sonos Playbase ($1,299) is a wireless home sound system that sits discreetly under your television set.

The sleek device, which looks as if it was cut from a single piece of granite, packs 10 class-D digital amplifiers despite being only 58mm tall.

Its flat top surface has 43,000 holes for an acoustically transparent grill to deliver sound when connected to the television set or when streaming music from your smartphone.

PHOTO: CASIO

CASIO G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER GPW-2000 WATCH

Featuring the latest Connected Engine Three-Way module from Casio, this G-Shock has the world's first three-way time sync system, according to its maker.

This system receives both radio wave and Global Positioning System satellite-time calibration signals.

It also connects to time servers when paired with a smartphone for better time-keeping accuracy.

Made for frequent fliers, the watch comes with a face that features a world time sub-dial, a 24-hour sub-dial and latitude and longitude displays.

Price and availability will be released at a later date.

LOGITECH SPOTLIGHT PRESENTATION REMOTE

PHOTO: LOGITECH

The Logitech Spotlight ($169) is no ordinary presentation remote.

Instead of using laser, it provides a more advanced pointer system that allows you to highlight and magnify areas you want to focus on.

You can also customise its timer to send haptic notifications directly to your hand, so you will know that you are on cue to move on to the next slide.

Made of aluminium, the remote is sleekness exemplified.