New tech releases

D-LINK DSH-C310 OMNA IP CAMERA

Supporting Apple's HomeKit eco-system, D-Link's Omna 180 HD camera ($329) lets you keep an eye on your baby or pet at home by using your iOS device from anywhere, as long as you are online.

You can also configure the camera to send you a notification if any activity is detected in the house.

Unlike most home Internet Protocol cameras that provide a viewing angle of 120 degrees, the Omna gives you a wider 180-degree view.

BEATSX WIRELESS EARPHONES

Beatsx Wireless Earphones PHOTO: BEATS

These are the sporty wireless earphones iPhone 7 users have been waiting for.

The BeatsX ($198) comes with the Apple W1 chip - found in Apple's AirPods - that allows for easy one-step Bluetooth connection with the iPhone 7 or any iOS 10 devices. It comes with four eartips of different sizes as well as removable wingtips, so you can get the most comfortable and secure fit.

Its battery is supposed to last eight hours after 45 minutes of charging via the included Lightning cable.

SANDISK EXTREME PRO USB 3.1 SOLID STATE USB FLASH DRIVE

Sandisk Extreme Pro Usb 3.1 Solid State Usb Flash Drive PHOTO: SANDISK

As its name implies, this USB flash drive claims solid-state drive (SSD) performance that is faster than conventional flash drives.

It is capable of reading speeds of up to 420MB a second, and writing speeds of up to 380MB a second.

This means you can transfer around 1,000 photos from your computer to this flash drive in less than 25 seconds via a USB 3.1 port.