New tech releases

BENQ SW320 MONITOR

The 31.5-inch BenQ SW320 ($2,099) is a 4K display with an ultra wide colour gamut supporting 99 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour space used by photographers.

Video editors will benefit from its support of the DCI-P3 and Rec. 709 colour space standards, which are used in the cinema industry.

Plus, support for the HDR10 standard makes the monitor useful for those involved in post-production for Ultra HD Blu-ray movies with high dynamic range.

A detachable hood helps to block out ambient light and glare.

SONY MDR-XB950N1 HEADPHONES

Set your pulse racing with the deep punchy bass from Sony's XB950N1 Extra Bass wireless headphones ($339).

Ambient noise is reduced by the headphones' noise-cancelling feature, which can be enabled using a smartphone app.

The app will also let you tweak the audio to emulate different environments, such as a concert hall or outdoor stage.

Sony claims that these headphones are good for up to 22 hours of continuous music playback with noise-cancelling turned on, but it takes seven hours to fully charge the battery.

LOGITECH BRIO 4K PRO WEBCAM

The Brio 4K Pro Webcam ($399) supports 4K video-recording at 30 frames per second (fps). Lowering the resolution to 1080p or 720p will enable the Brio to record at a smooth 60fps.

Its high dynamic range feature puts things in a good light regardless of the lighting conditions, while a 5x digital zoom lets you focus on the fine details.