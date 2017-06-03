New tech releases

ASUS ZENBOOK UX430 ULTRABOOK

The Asus ZenBook UX430, priced from $1,398, is a stylish ultrabook with a slim bezel that measures just 7.18mm on both sides.

Its 14-inch full HD display fits into a chassis that typically accommodates 13-inch displays.

The chassis is only 15.9mm thick and weighs a mere 1.25kg.

Powered by the latest seventh-generation Intel Core processors with up to 16GB of system memory and 512GB of flash storage, it is the thinnest ZenBook with a high-performance Nvidia discrete graphics card.

LOGITECH Z337 DESKTOP SPEAKERS

Consisting of two satellite speakers and a subwoofer, the Logitech Z337 ($129) delivers clear audio with strong bass.

You can hook it up to your computer or video console via either a 3.5mm jack or RCA input.

It has Bluetooth connectivity if you want to connect it to your laptops or mobile devices wirelessly.

It also comes with a control pod for easy access to essential speaker controls like power, volume and Bluetooth pairing.

HTC U11 SMARTPHONE

This is not only HTC's new flagship smartphone but also the world's first "squeezable" smartphone.

The Android 7.1 U11 has the HTC Edge Sense feature that uses four sensors on each side of its aluminium frame to register your squeeze.

You can customise the squeeze gesture to take selfies, open e-mails and send messages.

The U11 features a 5.5-inch quad HD display and is IP67 dust-and-water resistant.