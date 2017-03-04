New tech in town

ARISTON ANDRIS SLIM 20 WATER HEATER

This is perfect if you have just bought a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat or new condominium unit and are looking for a space-saving storage water heater.

Last month, Ariston Thermo launched its designer storage water heater, the Ariston Andris Slim 20. It is made to fit the smaller living spaces of today. It retails at $329 and is powered by electricity. It has a slim tank that is 70cm long, 28cm wide and 30cm thick.

It stores up to 20 litres of water, and its titanium tank is coated with enamel and made with high-insulation materials to enhance energy conservation.

The storage water heater promises extra durability through a copper heating element that produces more hygienic water output with its anti-microbial treatment.

Instant water heaters use less energy and work faster, but storage water heaters might be better if you need hot water supplied to a few bathrooms, experts told The Straits Times in 2015.

RAZER POWER BANK FOR LAPTOPS

PHOTO: RAZER

Razer's new power bank, which is expected to be available this month, is souped-up enough to power laptops.

The 12,800mAh battery pack features a USB-C connector that will work with pretty much any notebook that uses the same connector.

It also has two 2A USB Type-A ports for charging phones and supports Quick Charge 3.0, so you can charge up to three devices simultaneously.

(Price unavailable.)

BENQ ZOWIE XL2540 GAMING MONITOR

BENQ ZOWIE XL2540 GAMING MONITOR PHOTO: BENQ

Gaming monitors do not get smoother than this. BenQ Zowie's XL2540 gaming monitor retails at $799 and has a 240Hz refresh rate, so it remains fluid even while running the most intensive graphics.

Its specially designed bezel helps avoid reflections, making it one for those serious about e-sports.

ERATO MUSE 5

ERATO MUSE 5 PHOTO: TC ACOUSTIC

The new Erato Muse 5 earphones are for those who love listening to music on the go.

The $359 earphones come with three FitSeal sleeves and multiple ear tips that allow for nine ear size combinations.